Sessions heads to confirmation amid controversy

Democrats are accusing Senate Republicans of muzzling Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- who's been barred from saying anything more about Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee to be attorney general.

She was given the rare penalty Tuesday night for reading aloud on the Senate floor a 1986 letter from Martin Luther King's widow in which she wrote that Sessions, as a prosecutor in Alabama, worked to discourage blacks from voting.

Supporters of Warren have taken to Twitter to post the letter in its entirety.

A US Senator isn't allowed to read a letter by a civil rights icon but our President is allowed to attack one. #LetLizSpeak. #StopSessions pic.twitter.com/Up4H4NWDII — Tracy Wehringer (@twehringer) February 8, 2017

Dr. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Dr. and Mrs. King's former church, released the following statement Wednesday condemning the censure of Sen. Warren.

“It's a sad day in America when a United States senator is rebuked and silenced for quoting the late Mrs. Coretta Scott King on the senate floor. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who claims that Warren has impugned Sessions' character, has actually attacked the character of the widow of Martin Luther King Jr. who spoke her truth and is not here to defend herself. How shameful! What is it about the voices of marginalized people, including women - dead or alive - that is so deeply offensive to Trump and his co-conspirators in the US Senate? Ironically, the senate confirmed tonight that the concerns of women, African Americans and others will be dismissed by this nomination and this nominee.”

A vote on sessions is expected Wednesday evening.

Democrats have harshly criticized Sessions for being too close to President Donald Trump, too harsh on immigrants and too weak on civil rights.

