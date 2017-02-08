Man wanted for Palmetto home invasion, kidnapping

- Palmetto police need help identifying a man wanted for a home invasion and kidnapping last week.

Tuesday night, the Palmetto Police Department released a sketch of a man with tear drop tattoos on his left eye and a red star tattoo on the corner of his forehead. According to police, he's wanted for a home invasion and kidnapping that took place last Thursday.

The suspect is described as 6’4” with a large build and medium skin complexion. He has a low “brush style” haircut and a small amount of chin hair.

The victim told police the man’s eyes appeared closer together than normal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palmetto Police at 770-463-9068 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.