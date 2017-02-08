Another Round of Rain & Storms Tonight

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a brief round of rain and storms tonight that will usher in some big changes in our temperatures over the next 24 hours.

Today will feature morning fog, cloudy skies, mild temperatures and the slight chance of a few light showers.

The cold front that will bring a line of gusty storms through will arrive in northwest Georgia late tonight. It will sweep through our area very quickly for a couple of hours either side of midnight. As it passes through, rain will be heavy at times and winds will increase. Some thunderstorms could reach severe levels with winds up to 60 mph. The risk of damaging winds is "marginal"....considered a "1" on a severe weather scale of 1 to 5 (5 being worst).

Behind ths cold front, winds will remain gusty throughout the day Thursday. This will draw in cooler air. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. By afternoon, the temperatures will only rebound into the upper 40s and low 50s.