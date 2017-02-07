Carrollton police looking for flasher News Carrollton Police looking for flasher Carrollton police said they've had several reports of a man flashing women inside stores. Now they're trying to find out who he is and if he has done it to other women.

- Carrollton police said they’ve had several reports of a man flashing women inside stores. Now they’re trying to find out who he is and if he has done it to other women.

Investigators said a man walked into the CVS on Bankhead Highway in Carrollton February 1, spoke to a customer and once he had her attention exposed himself. Police said he did the same thing to a CVS employee.

Detectives said a few hours later he flashed an employee at the Kroger on South Park Street. Surveillance cameras caught a red Toyota Corolla pull up to the front doors. The passenger got out and walked into the store. Investigators said after flashing the employee he strolled out of the store, got into the waiting Toyota and they drove off. Police don’t know who the driver is or if that person even knows what the other man is doing inside the stores.

Carrollton police said the day before an 18-year-old woman reported she was sitting in her car in the parking lot in front of the TJ Maxx, which is in the same complex as Kroger, when a man walked up and tried to open her car door. When she looked out the window he flashed her.

“In this case, the description of the man is slightly different and he was in a white truck, but it’s unusual to have reports like this on back to back days,” said Carrollton Police Detective Dan Keever.

Det. Keever said they are working with Bremen police who also had a report of a flasher at the Walmart in Bremen. Investigators are now trying to determine if all of these cases are connected. They said they want to catch him before he gets bolder or possibly more aggressive.

Meanwhile, shoppers like Shannon Smith, are keeping a close eye out for the man captured on surveillance.

“He could possibly get kicked where he was flashing, I don’t wear boots for nothing,” said Smith.

NEXT ARTICLE: Powder Springs residents voice concerns over growth