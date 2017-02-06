Evanger's Dog Food recalled for possible Pentobarbital contamination

- An Illinois-based pet food maker is voluntarily recalling one of its products after four dogs became sick and one died after eating the company's dog food.

Evanger's Dog & Cat Food is recalling five lots of its Hunk of Beef product after it was found to be contaminated with Pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug that can cause side effects in animals such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea or even death.

Only one lot of the product was found to be contaminated, but the Illinois-based company says it is recalling all lots of the Hunk of Beef product that were produced from its supplier’s lot of beef.

The recall only affects lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, 1816E13HB and have an expiration date of June 2020. The affected products were sold online and in retail locations in 15 states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The company is continuing to investigate how the substance entered its raw material supply.

More information on the recall can be found here.