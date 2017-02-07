Mudslide closes Highway 17 near Scotts Valley [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Fallen tree in Oakland - Photo: Allie Rasmus News Mudslide closes Highway 17 near Scotts Valley It's a messy Tuesday morning commute as rain soaks the Bay Area, packing strong gusts of wind and lightning. Sal reports there have been at least 100 incidents for this morning's commute.

It's a messy Tuesday morning commute as rain soaks the Bay Area, packing strong gusts of wind and lightning. Sal reports there were at least 100 incidents for this morning's commute.

North Bay

Highway 101 at 37 is closed in Novato due to flooding.

KTVU's Paul Chambers reported from part of a highway that's closed because of flooding in the North Bay.

The roadway is starting to look like a small creek at State Route 121 and 12 on the Sonoma County side.

Lodi Lane in St. Helena is closed as well as Silverado Trail between Zinfandel Lane and Pope Street.

All of the rain and flooding is causing a large mudslide in Forestville at River Road and Sunset Drive - which is closed. Mud, rocks and several large trees are covering the roadway. There are more trees at the top of the slide that may come crashing down. Crews are out assessing those areas and others to make sure there is no threat to people in the area.

A portion of State Route 128 in Santa Rosa is also closed.

South Bay

There are major problems in the Santa Cruz Mountains where a large mudslide is blocking all lanes of northbound 17 near Vine Hill Road (near Scotts Valley.) Drivers are being diverted off NB 17 at Granite Creek Road. It's unclear when the roadway will reopen. A black truck was pushed over the median when the mud entered the roadway. The driver was not injured, according to the CHP.

Fremont police said Tuesday that Niles Canyon, also known as State Road 84, was closed and motorist were urged to find other routes for the evening commute because officials could not say if the road would reopen in time.

As of 11:20 a.m., police said they received a report of standing water on roadway and responding officers found 2 feet of water on the roadway.

Crews in the area have been busy recently. They say they keep returning to "re-fix" slides along Highway 9.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports the San Lorenzo River is approaching flood stage in Felton.

San Francisco

According to Muni officials, a fallen tree near Ocean and I-280 resulted in some vehicles being unable to leave the transit yard, including 2 Castro shuttles, the agency tweeted. And California Highway Patrol troopers said it has responded to over 100 incidents as a result of storms that rolled through the Bay Area.

East Bay

All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 toward the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge have reopened after a big-rig with an empty trailer overturned in heavy winds earlier this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. near the San Quentin on-ramp to the highway.

CHP officers closed all eastbound lanes heading toward the bridge as of around 7:50 a.m. to get the big-rig back upright and move it off the bridge. All lanes reopened by about 8:40 a.m., according to the CHP.

CHP officials are advising other big-rigs hauling empty trailers to avoid crossing the bridge until further notice.

Meanwhile a tree is blocking Shepherd Canyon Road and Snake Road in Oakland. Crews are working to clear the 100 foot Eucalyptus tree.