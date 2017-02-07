Confined space rescue effort underway in Scottsdale

- Scottsdale firefighters are at the scene of 122nd Street and E. Rio Verde Drive Tuesday afternoon, for what has been described as a "confined space rescue effort".

According to Scottsdale Fire Department, a call came in at approximately 2:00 p.m. (MST). According to fire officials, the worker was in a 15ft x 15ft hole when he fell off a ladder, and broke his leg.

The worker, according to fire officials, is about 40 feet down, and a rescue team is working to extract him from the hole.

This is a developing news story. Stay with us on air, online, and on social media for further updates.