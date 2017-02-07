Police: Standoff over; man dead, woman arrested

- Authorities said a standoff between law enforcement and the couple wanted in connection to a series of murders along the Gulf Coast at a West Point, Georgia hotel is now over.

Sgt. Stewart Smith told WTVM News said the body of William "Billy" Boyette, 44, was found inside a room of the West Point Motel around 6 p.m. Investigators believe he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mary Rice, 37, was taken into custody. She did not appear to be injured.

Investigators in Troup County said an alert law enforcement officer spotted a stolen vehicle in the parking of a motel near Lovelace Road.

Boyette and Rice are suspected in the deaths of Alicia Greer, 30, and Jacqueline Jeanette Moore, 39, whose bodies were found at the Emerald Sands Inn in nearby Milton, Florida on Jan. 31. Investigators say the two drove across the state line and fatally shot Peggy Broz, 52, in Lillian, Alabama, on Friday, also taking Broz' car.

The two also are accused of shooting and critically wounding Kayla Crocker, 28, on Monday, said Escambia County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chip Simmons. He warned residents in the Florida Panhandle county to be on the lookout for Boyette and Rice.

"In short we have a killer, he is in our midst . everyone, and I mean everyone, should be aware of this, should be aware of what they look like," Simmons said Monday afternoon.

Agencies across the Panhandle and southern Alabama earlier had been told to consider Rice a person of interest in the attacks. On Monday she was upgraded to an official suspect. Authorities said she had multiple chances to flee or ask for help. She also has been spotted on surveillance video entering stores on her own.

In Alabama, sheriff's investigators named the two in the capital murder warrants and said in a news release that Rice was with Boyette when Broz was shot and killed during the early morning hours of Feb. 3. They also warned that the two should be considered dangerous and advised anyone who might see them to call 911.

In Florida, Crocker's mother went to check on her after she didn't show up for work Monday morning. She found Crocker with a gunshot wound. Her 2-year-old son was not injured, sheriff's officials said.

Crocker's white Chevrolet Cobalt was stolen and the sheriff told news outlets that video surveillance confirmed Boyette and Rice took the car to a nearby Shell station and ate at a Hardee's restaurant a short time after the attack.

Morgan said Boyette has a history of drug trafficking and is known to be a heavy user of the drug Spice.

He said his agency has been "chasing a lot of shadows and a lot of rumors" in the search and warned residents to stay alert.

"When you go to work, when you come home, make sure a friend or family member knows where you are ...," Morgan said. He added that while the measures may seem extreme, "we're dealing with an extreme situation here."

