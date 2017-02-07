WATCH: Customers fight over parking space

- Video showing customers fighting over an empty parking space at a San Antonio store has gone viral.

Eric Castillo posted the shocking video to Facebook, which shows two women brawling in the parking lot of H-E-B store. Castillo says the women were fighting over a parking space.

In one of the videos, the women appear to be grabbing at each other as some people attempt to intervene. The fight eventually stops, but quickly picks back up. In a second video, the women are seen tussling around before knocking two people to the ground.

Castillo's caption read: “THE WORLD IS ENDING. Over a parking spot?? With the things I've seen in the last 2 days who needs tv. Crazy people in the world today with so much hate. Disgusting!!! What happened to peace, respect and humanity in society. It's sad but the truth about our neighborhoods, people need to know this happens down the street. Be cautious out there SA and live abundantly.”

Watch the video above.

The video has been shared nearly 61,000 times on Facebook.

