Search for missing Gwinnett girl, non-custodial mother

- Gwinnett County Police need your help to find a missing 4-year-old girl. The child is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Chastity Dudley. Police say they don't believe the child is in any danger.

Authorities say Serenity Dudley’s father was granted full custody of the child by DeKalb C, but, before Chastity was served with papers, she left with the child and hasn’t been seen since.

Her last known address was on Park Lake Lane in Peachtree Corners.

Police do not believe that Serenity is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

