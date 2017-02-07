Man sought in Riverdale double murder

- Authorities are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man in connection with the deaths of two men found in the parking lot of a Walmart in Riverdale.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant has been issued for Deanthony Ealey, 23, on two counts of malice murder. The charges stem from a murder investigation into the deaths of two people, authorities found, in a parking lot on Highway 85 on January 13th.

Ealey is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 194 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ealey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4479.

