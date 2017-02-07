Man gets 5 years in prison for smuggling guns to Guyana

A man has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for smuggling dozens of guns to Guyana.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say 39-year-old Jermine Prosper, a native of Guyana who lived in Conyers, legally purchased about 50 guns in the Atlanta area with plans to smuggle them to the South American country and sell the weapons there.

Prosecutors say Prosper, a legal permanent resident, bought the guns between October 2013 and November 2015, hid them in shipping barrels and smuggled them to Guyana where they were sold on the streets.

The guns included 34 nine millimeter pistols, eight .380 caliber pistols and six .25 caliber pistols.

Prosper was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to the charges against him.