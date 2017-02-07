Vehicular homicide charge for ex-Gwinnett cop in teen's death

- A former Gwinnett County police officer accused of killing a 16-year-old and injuring another with his police cruiser while responding to an accident call faces three charges, including vehicular homicide, Gwinnett County Police confirmed Tuesday.

Scott York was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding, police said.

RELATED: Teens hit by Gwinnett County police cruiser

Jose Coreas-Mejia was one of two teens investigators said was hit by Officer York’s police cruiser a week ago Sunday as he was driving westbound on Singleton Road with his blue lights and siren activated.

Police said York was speeding to a scene when he tried to swerve around a car before jumping the curb and hitting the two teenagers on the sidewalk.

Coreas-Mejia died at the hospital Monday morning. His cousin, Joel Melendez-Coreas-Mejia, 18, was released from the hospital shortly after the incident with only minor injuries.

RELATED: Police: Teen struck by former Gwinnett County officer dies

York was fired from the force after the incident.