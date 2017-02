Teen killed in Roswell apartment complex shooting News Teen killed in Roswell apartment complex shooting A teenager was killed in an early morning shooting at a Roswell apartment complex.

- A teenager was killed in an early morning shooting at a Roswell apartment complex.

Police responded to the Saratoga apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Arriving officers found the 17-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They tried to administer aid, but the teen didn't survive.

Detectives said they aren't sure if the victim lived in the complex or if he was just visiting. Police wouldn't say where or how many times the victim had been shot.

Police don't have a motive or suspect for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roswell Police immediately.