Heavy rain, some severe storms late Tuesday afternoon

- A round of heavy rain and gusty storms will sweep through north Georgia late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

A few storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds up to 60 mph, small hail, and briefly heavy rain. The risk of tornadoes is very low.

Most of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies and only a few scattered showers. But by afternoon, an area of heavier rain and lightning-packed storms will arrive in northwest Georgia.

These storms will make progress through the metro area from roughly 4pm-8pm and get a bit weaker as they travel through areas east of metro Atlanta later tonight.

Rainfall totals may average 1/2" to 3/4" across much of the area.

