Man robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped in his vehicle in Sandy Springs

A search is underway for an armed robber accused of stealing from a man and forcing him into his own car at gunpoint Sunday, according to Sandy Springs Police.



The incident happened around 1:00 pm in the driveway of a home on Spalding Creek Court. The victim said the man approached him and demanded cash. When the man turned over all he had, he said the robber forced him in his vehicle to go to a nearby ATM where the man withdrew hundreds of dollars in cash.

The suspect drove off in the same vehicle.



Officers told FOX 5 the victim's car was found in Lithonia, Ga. and a female passenger was detained for questioning.



The suspect is described as an African-American man with a medium complexion, late 20's, 5'-10 in height, 160 lbs. with facial hair.