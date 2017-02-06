Mother seeks answers on what have been son's birthday News Mother seeks answers on what have been son's birthday A mother has vows justice for her son. Dylan Scott was shot and killed six months ago, but still no arrest in his case Monday Dylan would have turned 19, but his family wasn't celebrating, instead releasing balloons at his graveside.

Stacey Watson said the only difference six months has made is she has learned to live with the pain. Dylan Scott was a teen, by all accounts, who had a bright future in front of him, but on July 31, that all ended for Dylan when someone shot and killed him

Dylan was walking with friends, when three teens approached them, moments later a shot were fired. Dylan was hit.

“Why, why? You have no idea the effect you have had on my family, his friends, and the people that knew him. And you have no idea what you did, who you took for us, you have no clue,” said Watson.

Atlanta police said they have no new information on the case. Watson said detectives cannot connect anything in Dylan’s past to the shooting.

“They had his phone, they went through his Facebook, social media accounts and they’re like ‘We can’t relate him to this.’ I told you that from the beginning, that he wasn’t that child,” said Watson.

Dylan’s former principal agreed.

Watson said not knowing who took her sons life isn’t an option, and she will keep asking questions until this case is solved.

“It doesn’t make sense to me. I don’t care, just because he wasn’t a part of a gang and he wasn’t a street boy, and he didn’t fight. So you don’t find who killed him, makes no sense to me,” said Watson.

Anyone with information on his murder is asked to call Atlanta Police.

