Atlanta Police investigate deadly double shooting

- The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a double shooting in northwest Atlanta that left one man dead and a second hospitalized.

Police responding to reports of a person shot on at 3006 Delmar Lane at around 8:30 Monday morning; found the body of a man in his early 20's in the street. He had been shot. A second man in his late 20's, who was also shot, was transported to Grady Hospital and rushed into surgery.

According to residents, neighborhood children were boarding a school bus when shots rang out behind apartment buildings across the street from the school bus stop. A resident who wouldn't give her name told FOX 5, “I just saw the school kids running, scrambling.”

Detectives determined there was a shootout, but early in the investigation couldn’t say how the injured man and the deceased were involved.

“Hopefully once we clear the scene, the lead detectives will canvas the area to try to get more information,” Lieutenant Charles Hampton said.

A white SUV that was riddled with bullets was hauled away from the scene. Police believe the surviving victim may have been in the vehicle when the shooting happened.

Investigators didn't find a weapon at the scene. They hope the man who survived the shooting will be able to tell them what happened. Lt. Hampton is asking for the public’s help in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers.