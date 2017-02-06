Police: Fake immigration lawyer scammed clients out of over $30K News Police: Fake immigration lawyer scammed clients out of over $30K A man posing as an immigration lawyer stole more than $30,000 from clients seeking help with their immigration status, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Authorities say the suspect, who goes by the alias Juan Manuel Pineda Cruz, set up a vendor stand at the Pendergrass Flea Market. That’s where, police say, he would offer legal services to the immigrant population.

Police believe the suspect’s real name may be Eduardo Bueno Cabrera, but, they say, he has not been positively identified yet. Authorities released video secretly recorded by one of the suspect's victims, which appears to show the suspect consulting with a man in a foreign language while holding money in his hand.

One of the victims told police that they paid the suspect $6,000 to help bring several family members to the United States legally, but the suspect never did and eventually stopped communicating with the victim.

Another victim told police that they paid the suspect more than $20,000 to help bring immigrant workers from Mexico to the U.S. After several months, the victim said no progress was made and the suspect stopped taking their phone calls.

A third victim reported that he had also been scammed by the suspect, claiming he had paid him more than $10,000 for immigration counsel.

Police say all of the victims conducted business with the suspect at the Mozart Bakery on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

Authorities believe there are more victims, but some may be reluctant to come forward because of their immigration status.

