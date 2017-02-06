Suspects sought in string of Woodstock auto thefts

- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects involved in a series of auto thefts in Woodstock.

On January 26 and 29th, police say, suspects burglarized nine unlocked vehicles and stole one car in separate incidents in the Serenade, Kingsgate and Regents Place neighborhoods.

Surveillance video shows the suspects attempting to enter several parked vehicles before finding keys inside of the cars. The suspects stole that vehicle, and made off with a number of valuable items, police said.

Investigators believe the suspects are connected to the string of crimes.

They are described as two white males in their late teens to early 20’s. One male was reportedly wearing a dark color hoodie with blue jeans and the other male was wearing a two toned hooded jacket with sleeves that are darker than the rest of the jacket.

During the incidents in Serenade, police say the suspects were driving an early 2000s model, light-colored, four-door sedan. During the incidents in Kingsgate and Regents Place, the suspects were driving a late 90’s to early 2000’s model, dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Department at 770-592-6021.

