- DeKalb County’s District Attorney is expected to make an announcement about the CEO Burrell Ellis on Monday.

District Attorney Sherry Boston is expected to give an update on Ellis during a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

Details surrounding the announcement are unclear.

Ellis was convicted of extortion and perjury in July 2015, but the charges were overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court.

This is a developing story.