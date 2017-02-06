Overturned tractor trailer closes NB I-675, WB I-285 in DeKalb County

- A crash involving an overturned tractor trailer has shut down all lanes of northbound I-675 and a portion of westbound I-285 in DeKalb County.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials say the trailer spilled its load onto the roadway on the Moreland Avenue exit ramp Monday morning. That exit ramp is also closed as crews cleanup.

DeKalb County fire officials say all westbound lanes of I-285 are blocked up to Moreland Avenue.

Lanes are expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m. or later.

All motorists traveling in the area are advised to take an alternate route to avoid extreme delays.