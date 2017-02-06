ATLANTA - A day after Lady Gaga’s electrifying performance at Super Bowl LI, the singer has announced the “Joanne World Tour."
According to a press release from Philips Arena, the tour's North America leg kicks off on August 1st in Vancouver, BC. The European leg of the tour starts on September 22nd in Barcelona with a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December.
The Atlanta tour stop is scheduled for November 28 at Philips Arena. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 20th.
Tickets for the first North America leg of the tour will be available February 13th.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on February 8th through 5 p.m. February 12th for all performances going on sale on February 13th. For concerts going on sale on February 20th, pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. on February 15th.
LADY GAGA JOANNE WORLD TOUR ITINERARY
|
Date:
|
City:
|
Venue:
|
On sale:
|
1-Aug-17
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
3-Aug-17
|
Edmonton, AB
|
Rogers Place
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
5-Aug-17
|
Tacoma, WA
|
Tacoma Dome
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
8-Aug-17
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
11-Aug-17
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
T-Mobile Arena
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
13-Aug-17
|
San Francisco, CA
|
AT&T Park (Stadium)
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
15-Aug-17
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
19-Aug-17
|
Omaha, NB
|
CenturyLink Center
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
21-Aug-17
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
23-Aug-17
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Quicken Loans Arena
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
25-Aug-17
|
Chicago, IL
|
Wrigley Field (Stadium)
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
28-Aug-17
|
New York City, NY
|
Citi Field (Stadium)
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
1-Sep-17
|
Boston, MA
|
Fenway Park (Stadium)
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
4-Sep-17
|
Montreal, QC
|
Bell Centre
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
6-Sep-17
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
10-Sep-17
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
15-Sep-17
|
Rio De Janeiro, BR
|
Rock In Rio Festival
|
Thu. Apr. 6
|
|
|
|
|
22-Sep-17
|
Barcelona, ES
|
Palau Sent Jordi
|
Fri. Feb. 10
|
24-Sep-17
|
Zurich, CH
|
Hallenstadion
|
Fri. Feb. 10
|
26-Sep-17
|
Milan, IT
|
Mediolanum Forum
|
Fri. Feb. 10
|
29-Sep-17
|
Hamburg, DE
|
Barclaycard Arena
|
Fri. Feb. 10
|
1-Oct-17
|
Antwerp, BE
|
Sportpaleis
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
3-Oct-17
|
Amsterdam, NL
|
Ziggo Dome
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
6-Oct-17
|
Paris, FR
|
AccorHotels Arena
|
Fri. Feb. 10
|
9-Oct-17
|
London, UK
|
O2 Arena
|
Fri. Feb. 10
|
15-Oct-17
|
Birmingham, UK
|
Barclaycard Arena
|
Fri. Feb. 10
|
17-Oct-17
|
Manchester, UK
|
Manchester Arena
|
Fri. Feb. 10
|
21-Oct-17
|
Copenhagen, DK
|
Royal Arena
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
23-Oct-17
|
Stockholm, SE
|
Ericsson Globe
|
Mon. Feb. 13
|
26-Oct-17
|
Berlin, DE
|
Mercedes-Benz Arena
|
Fri. Feb. 10
|
28-Oct-17
|
Koln, DE
|
Lanxess Arena
|
Fri. Feb. 10
|
5-Nov-17
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
7-Nov-17
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
10-Nov-17
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
13-Nov-17
|
Louisville, KY
|
KFC Yum! Center
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
15-Nov-17
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
16-Nov-17
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Scottrade Center
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
19-Nov-17
|
Washington, DC
|
Verizon Center
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
20-Nov-17
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
28-Nov-17
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Philips Arena
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
30-Nov-17
|
Miami, FL
|
American Airlines Arena
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
1-Dec-17
|
Tampa, FL
|
Amalie Arena
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
3-Dec-17
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
5-Dec-17
|
Austin, TX
|
Frank Erwin Center
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
8-Dec-17
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
9-Dec-17
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
Chesapeake Energy Arena
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
12-Dec-17
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
Mon. Feb. 20
|
14-Dec-17
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
Mon. Feb. 20