Lady Gaga's "Joanne World Tour" announced following Super Bowl performance

Posted:Feb 06 2017 09:58AM EST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 11:14AM EST

ATLANTA - A day after Lady Gaga’s electrifying performance at Super Bowl LI, the singer has announced the “Joanne World Tour."

According to a press release from Philips Arena, the tour's North America leg kicks off on August 1st in Vancouver, BC. ‎The European leg of the tour starts on September 22nd  in Barcelona with a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December. 

The Atlanta tour stop is scheduled for November 28 at Philips Arena. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 20th. 

Tickets for the first North America leg of the tour will be available February 13th. 

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on February 8th through 5 p.m.  February 12th for all performances going on sale on February 13th. For concerts going on sale on February 20th, pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. on February 15th. 

SEE RELATED: Lady Gaga delivers a show big on flash and inclusiveness
 

LADY GAGA JOANNE WORLD TOUR ITINERARY

Date:

City:

Venue:

On sale:

1-Aug-17

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

Mon. Feb. 13

3-Aug-17

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

Mon. Feb. 13

5-Aug-17

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

Mon. Feb. 13

8-Aug-17

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Mon. Feb. 13

11-Aug-17

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

Mon. Feb. 13

13-Aug-17

San Francisco, CA

AT&T Park (Stadium)

Mon. Feb. 13

15-Aug-17

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Mon. Feb. 13

19-Aug-17

Omaha, NB

CenturyLink Center

Mon. Feb. 13

21-Aug-17

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Mon. Feb. 13

23-Aug-17

Cleveland, OH

Quicken Loans Arena

Mon. Feb. 13

25-Aug-17

Chicago, IL

Wrigley Field (Stadium)

Mon. Feb. 13

28-Aug-17

New York City, NY

Citi Field (Stadium)

Mon. Feb. 13

1-Sep-17

Boston, MA

Fenway Park (Stadium)

Mon. Feb. 13

4-Sep-17

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

Mon. Feb. 13

6-Sep-17

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Mon. Feb. 13

10-Sep-17

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Mon. Feb. 13
       

15-Sep-17

Rio De Janeiro, BR

Rock In Rio Festival

Thu. Apr. 6

 

 

 

 

22-Sep-17

Barcelona, ES

Palau Sent Jordi

Fri. Feb. 10

24-Sep-17

Zurich, CH

Hallenstadion

Fri. Feb. 10

26-Sep-17

Milan, IT

Mediolanum Forum

Fri. Feb. 10

29-Sep-17

Hamburg, DE

Barclaycard Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

1-Oct-17

Antwerp, BE

Sportpaleis

Mon. Feb. 13

3-Oct-17

Amsterdam, NL

Ziggo Dome

Mon. Feb. 13

6-Oct-17

Paris, FR

AccorHotels Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

9-Oct-17

London, UK

O2 Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

15-Oct-17

Birmingham, UK

Barclaycard Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

17-Oct-17

Manchester, UK

Manchester Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

21-Oct-17

Copenhagen, DK

Royal Arena

Mon. Feb. 13

23-Oct-17

Stockholm, SE

Ericsson Globe

Mon. Feb. 13

26-Oct-17

Berlin, DE

Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

28-Oct-17

Koln, DE

Lanxess Arena

Fri. Feb. 10
       

5-Nov-17

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Mon. Feb. 20

7-Nov-17

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

10-Nov-17

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun

Mon. Feb. 20

13-Nov-17

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

Mon. Feb. 20

15-Nov-17

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Mon. Feb. 20

16-Nov-17

St. Louis, MO

Scottrade Center

Mon. Feb. 20

19-Nov-17

Washington, DC

Verizon Center

Mon. Feb. 20

20-Nov-17

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

28-Nov-17

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

30-Nov-17

Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

1-Dec-17

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

3-Dec-17

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Mon. Feb. 20

5-Dec-17

Austin, TX

Frank Erwin Center

Mon. Feb. 20

8-Dec-17

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Mon. Feb. 20

9-Dec-17

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

12-Dec-17

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Mon. Feb. 20

14-Dec-17

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories