- A day after Lady Gaga’s electrifying performance at Super Bowl LI, the singer has announced the “Joanne World Tour."

According to a press release from Philips Arena, the tour's North America leg kicks off on August 1st in Vancouver, BC. ‎The European leg of the tour starts on September 22nd in Barcelona with a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December.

The Atlanta tour stop is scheduled for November 28 at Philips Arena. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 20th.

Tickets for the first North America leg of the tour will be available February 13th.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on February 8th through 5 p.m. February 12th for all performances going on sale on February 13th. For concerts going on sale on February 20th, pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. on February 15th.

LADY GAGA JOANNE WORLD TOUR ITINERARY