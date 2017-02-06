Falcons fans are heartbroken after Super Bowl loss News Falcons fans are heartbroken Atlanta Falcons fans are heartbroken after a devastating loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

"We have been battling for the Super Bowl for so long," said Falcons fan Rachel Shwartsman. "It's been pretty rough, but we'll come back next year and that's the way to do it."

In Buckhead, Michael Cochan told FOX 5 it was the worst loss.

"We have a great team," Cochan said. "I feel pain right now. It's unbelievable. We gotta come back in the next five years and finish the job."

The Patriots capped an historic comeback with a touchdown on the opening drive of overtime, defeating the Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI. Before this year, no team had come back from a deficit of more than 10 points to win a Super Bowl. The Patriots scored 31 straight points to close the game, behind quarterback Tom Brady's 43 for 62 passing performance, good for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

"We all brought each other back. We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle,

Brady said after the game. "They have a great team. I give them a lot of credit. We just made a few more plays than them."

"There's nothing you can really say, it's a tough loss," said Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. "It's hard to find words."

"I think for sure we ran out of gas," said Falcons Coach Dan Quinn. "But, I can tell you how hard these guys battled for it."

To make the loss even harder, a number of Atlanta stores were forced to remove the Falcons victory shirts from mannequins, and championship hats from store shelves. Boxes of merchandise now has to go back, and will not be sold.