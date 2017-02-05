Zoo animals pick Super Bowl winners

Cincinnati, OH (FOX 11) - Everyone likes to make their guess for who will win the big game.
And some animals at zoos around the country made their picks for who will come out on top.
Cougars and giraffes at the Cincinnati Zoo seem to like the Atlanta Falcons over the New England Patriots as seen in this adorable video put out by the zoo.
There there is this chimp from the Hogle Zoo in Utah, who also picked the Falcons.
Photos: @HogleZoo Acara picks Falcons to win Super Bowlhttps://t.co/luR32oiIob pic.twitter.com/B48sOtKSl1— Deseret News (@DeseretNews) February 2, 2017
But these manatees from Mote Marine Lab in Florida were split!
House divided: Mote’s manatees predict different teams to win the #SuperBowl Full story here: https://t.co/Q0NsCk9Obq #MoteMarineLab pic.twitter.com/kWCBz730pJ— Mote Marine Lab (@MoteMarineLab) February 1, 2017
Only time will tell who was right!
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.