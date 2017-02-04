State Department reverses visa cancellations for foreigners

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department says it's reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas "provisionally revoked" to comply with Trump's order blocking them from traveling to the United States.

The department says it acted to reinstate the visas after getting word from the Justice Department about the judge's ruling Friday in Washington state.

The Department of Homeland Security says it's no longer directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by President Donald Trump's executive order from boarding U.S.-bound planes. That word follows a State Department announcement that it had reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold Trump's order on immigration.

The White House says it will appeal the ruling.