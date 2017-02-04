Gwinnett County women celebrate 100th birthdays

- Two Gwinnett County women are celebrating their 100th birthdays in February.

Louise Williams and Mary Jones, who both attend senior centers in Centerville and Lawrenceville, will be honored in separate ceremonies this month.

Jones was born on February 4, 1917. She is described as being the life of the party, who loves to get up and “shake a leg” when she hears music.

Williams was born on November 6, 1916 in Alabama. She is a retired elementary school teacher and plans to set up a scholarship to help students to continue their education.

Williams was honored during a special party on Friday.

