NC teacher's personalized handshakes for students goes viral News NC teacher's personalized handshakes for students goes viral A North Carolina teacher's popularity is spreading after the special handshakes he's created with his class were captured on video for all to see.

Barry White Jr., a teacher at Ashley Park PreK-8 School, thought of the handshakes a way to get his students excited to learn.

"The amazing part for me is I'm giving the students a moment that they are really going to enjoy," said White.

"It simply started with, you know the school we value high expectations and meaningful relationships, so I start my relationship building and for me that looks like handshakes and from there it's something fun for the kids, get them pumped up and hyped up by school," he told local broadcaster WCNC.

