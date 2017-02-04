Police: Gwinnett gas station fight leaves man dead

- Police say a fight turned deadly at a Gwinnett County gas station.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, officers found a man shot to death at the Valero gas station on Beaver Ruin Road. The body was lying in the middle of the parking lot, police said.

Witnesses say there was some sort of altercation between the victim and another man. The argument escalated, then a shot was fired, striking the victim in the neck.

Investigators say they don’t have a suspect. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

