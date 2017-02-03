Serial robbers terrorize northeast Atlanta businesses

Atlanta Police now call two men who ambushed a popular Atlanta restaurant "serial robbers," and said they also terrorized workers from two other businesses Monday.

Police said two men from Mama's Restaurant surveillance that FOX 5 showed earlier this week also, within the span of several hours, held up the CVS off Cheshire Bridge Road, and the owner of Scottish Tobacco at the Buckhead Crossing shopping center.

"They just pulled out the gun in my face," said Akbar Alam of Scottish Tobacco, who was taking out the trash late Monday night when the men demanded the money from his pockets. "I raised my hands and said, guys, please don't kill me," he said.

Police hope the men can quickly get caught, and are glad they have not hurt anyone yet. They also looking to see if the men are connected to other crimes.

"Right now we are working with other law enforcement jurisdictions. It appears the suspects are related to other robberies," said Lt. Azie Horne, commander of the Atlanta Police robbery unit.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can receive a reward for information leading to an arrest.