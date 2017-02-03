Police: Carjacked SUV crashes into car in Midtown Atlanta

- Police said a carjacking in Midtown Atlanta ended with a nasty crash just blocks away.

It started at the Starbucks on 14th Street NE near West Peachtree Street. Police said an SUV was carjacked at that location.

The SUV fled south on Spring Street and ended up crashing into a car near North Avenue.

Video sent into FOX 5 News shows police smashing the windows of the SUV and pulling at least one person out of the vehicle.

Officials said two children were rushed from the scene to an area hospital. It is unclear of their condition.

The conditions of the others involved in the incident were not immediately available.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Atlanta police and Georgia Tech campus police both responded to the scene of the crash.