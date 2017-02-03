Police: Carjacked SUV crashes into car in Midtown Atlanta

By: George Franco

Posted:Feb 03 2017 10:37PM EST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 11:07PM EST

ATLANTA - Police said a carjacking in Midtown Atlanta ended with a nasty crash just blocks away.

It started at the Starbucks on 14th Street NE near West Peachtree Street. Police said an SUV was carjacked at that location.

The SUV fled south on Spring Street and ended up crashing into a car near North Avenue.

Video sent into FOX 5 News shows police smashing the windows of the SUV and pulling at least one person out of the vehicle.

Officials said two children were rushed from the scene to an area hospital. It is unclear of their condition.

The conditions of the others involved in the incident were not immediately available.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Atlanta police and Georgia Tech campus police both responded to the scene of the crash.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories