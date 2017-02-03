Explosion, fire destroys White County home

Photo courtesy: Linda Erbele, White County News
Photo courtesy: Linda Erbele, White County News

Posted:Feb 03 2017 12:24PM EST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 12:24PM EST

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - White County firefighters responded Friday morning to an explosion and fire at a home on Duncan Bridge Road. Authorities said the explosion happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. A picture from the scene showed what appeared to be debris from a home that was demolished.

The scene of the explosion is close to the Habersham County line. Habersham County authorities said they were prepared to offer assistance to White County emergency workers, if necessary.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the explosion.


