Explosion, fire destroys White County home

- White County firefighters responded Friday morning to an explosion and fire at a home on Duncan Bridge Road. Authorities said the explosion happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. A picture from the scene showed what appeared to be debris from a home that was demolished.

The scene of the explosion is close to the Habersham County line. Habersham County authorities said they were prepared to offer assistance to White County emergency workers, if necessary.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the explosion.