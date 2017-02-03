Share your #FalconsFriday photos!

Pre-K students at Yvette's Little World in LaGrange,GA support the Falcons and say Rise Up!

Max the future service dog says RISE UP! He was decked out in Falcons gear on Good Day Atlanta Friday morning.

- The state of Georgia is "rising up" and honoring the Atlanta Falcons on Friday as they gear up for the Super Bowl this weekend.

Governor Nathan Deal proclaimed February 3 as "Falcons Friday," asking fans to support the team by wearing Falcons gear.

"After 51 long years of waiting, it is now time for Georgia residents throughout the state and Falcons fans across the nation to rise up in support of our Atlanta Falcons as they go to claim the Lombardi Trophy," Governor Deal said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

