Gwinnet County man says ice chunk damaged home News Gwinnet County man says ice chunk damaged home A Gwinnett County man believes a bizarre accident left a huge hole in his roof this week.

Jamey Witaker said he believes a large chunk of ice fell from an airplane passing overhead and crashed through his roof. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

He said the ice was about twice the size of a golf ball.

Witaker said he reported the incident to police, but is worried something like this could happen again and with more catastrophic results.

“It's scary to think that could happen. We're right across the street from a local elementary school. And obviously a plane's got a problem. We just don't want to see this happen to anybody else,” said Witaker.

Whitaker plans to inform the federal aviation administration about the incident.