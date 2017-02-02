Firefighters: 1 dead, 1 missing following boat collision on Lake Allatoona

- Officials said one of the two people who went missing Thursday afternoon following a boating accident on Lake Allatoona has been found dead.

Rescuers said found the victim’s body about three hours after the crash. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Rescuers are still working to search for the other missing boater.

According to Cherokee County firefighters, two boats collided on the lake earlier in the afternoon. A third person was rescued immediately following the accident and was rushed a nearby hospital. Authorities said the rescued man appeared to be in his 60's.

"They located one man that was on one boat that was brought to shore. He was shaken up, he was cold, freezing, the thought was he was in the water for about 45 minutes. We understand that he was in the boat with another gentleman who is unaccounted for at this time. There was also another person in the other boat," said Tim Cavender, Cherokee Fire Rescue

Rescue crews have gathered near the Little River Marina in Canton.

Aerial video showed at least one boat overturned in the lake. Divers were in the water searching for the victims.

It was not clear what caused the accident, but investigators will be looking if the location of a crash played a factor. It happened near an "S" curve in the lake, possibly causing a blind spot, according to rescue workers. They said that would account for the accident given the light traffic on the state waterway. An official cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.