Max the puppy picks Falcons to win Super Bowl

Max the future service dog was invited back to the Georgia Dome to predict which team will win the Super Bowl this weekend.

The Golden Retriever sat near the 10-yard line Thursday morning in front of two helmets: one for the Patriots and another for the Falcons.

Wearing his own Falcons jersey, it was no surprise he ran toward the Atlanta helmet. While there may have been a few treats placed near the Falcons helmet, we all know Max is truly a Falcons fan at heart.

If you haven't heard, I'm great w/ predictions. Sorry @Patriots, but this is Atlanta's year & I'm going with the @AtlantaFalcons! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/Bwwv8QRLWg — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) February 3, 2017

Max seems to know a thing or two about predictions. The last time he was at the Georgia Dome, several weeks ago, he predicted the Falcons would win the NFC Championship… and he was right!

The Atlanta Falcons will try for their first Vince Lombardi Trophy against the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.