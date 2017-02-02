Woman killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

- A woman was killed in a gunfight in the parking lot of a Southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Thursday morning, police said.

Investigators said the woman was in the back seat of a car that arrived at the Deerfield Gardens complex along Campbellton Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. Detectives said two men in the front seat were supposed to meet someone at the complex. Some kind of altercation broke out, and according to police a person outside the vehicle and the front seat passenger started shooting at each other.

One of the bullets struck and killed the woman in the backseat. She was described as being in her mid-twenties.

Detectives said they did not know who fired the deadly shot. They also don't know whether the person outside the car or the front seat passenger started shooting first. Police took the front seat passenger and driver in for questioning and said they were cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the person outside the car wasn't immediately known.