- Atlanta Police are searching for two robbers who stormed “Mama’s Cocina Latina” Restaurant, jumping over a counter to steal cash and demanding workers empty their pockets of tips.

The ordeal happened Monday before 5 a.m. at the popular 24-hour restaurant off Piedmont Road that serves Latin cuisine.

Police said the robbers, seen on the restaurant's surveillance, stole all the cash from a register before taking off.

“If the robbers take something, I don't care. I want my people in good condition,” said owner Martha Vargas, who is known to folks around the area as "Mama."

Mama says she is extremely surprised the ordeal happened, and said late night crowds have always been safe.

"Everybody--when the nightclubs close, they go to Mama's," Mama said. “I named this place Mama's because everybody in Midtown calls me Mama,” she said, who is seen daily at the restaurant.

Mama tells FOX 5, she is boosting security around the restaurant, and has a warning for the robbers.

"They have to think [twice] before coming back," Mama said.

The restaurant released surveillance, hoping that someone who knows the individuals in the video will call Atlanta Police.