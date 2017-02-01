Search for Decatur man who fled crash scene, left child behind

- Authorities are searching for a Decatur man who, they say, left a child behind after a high-speed chase in Atlanta.

Search for suspect in Gresham Rd Wreck -GSP pic.twitter.com/t1oEZSsgvq — Deidra Dukes (@DeidraDukesFOX5) February 1, 2017

Kadeem Fletcher, 25, faces charges of speeding, reckless driving and fleeing and attempting to elude officers. He is described as a black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

@ga_dps updating on search for suspect who fled GSP Monday injuring 7yr old child @FOX5Atlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/FHYj7QliJL — Deidra Dukes (@DeidraDukesFOX5) February 1, 2017

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a trooper tried to stop a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate-20 near Moreland Avenue on Monday. The vehicle initially slowed down, but then accelerated, prompting a chase, authorities said. Fletcher eventually crashed the car at a gas station and fled on foot.

An injured 7-year-old girl was located inside the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Georgia State Patrol.