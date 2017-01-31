Cost for Super Bowl fun at Discovery Green

Consumer Reporter Emily Akin finds out how for a family of four.
By: Emily Akin

Posted:Jan 31 2017 12:06PM EST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 10:24PM EST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - How much does it cost for a family of four to enjoy the Super Bowl Live at Discovery Green? If you keep food and drink to a minimum and park far away, you can do it for under $100 for a family of four.


