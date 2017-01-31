Robbers rip Virgin Mary pendant from woman's neck News Robbers rip Virgin Mary pendant from woman's neck While Sandy Springs Police search for two men they call possible serial robbers targeting Hispanics in one community, they tell FOX 5 that in one of the latest crimes, the criminals ambushed a couple arriving home and ripped a Virgin Mary pendant from the woman's neck.

The latest ordeal happened on January 22 after 9 p.m. at the Highland Springs Apartments off Northwood Drive. Police said in the span of three weeks, there have been three incidents in that area, all targeting Latino victims.

"They grabbed my purse and I fell backwards," said Leticia Ruiz, speaking in Spanish, who said she fell to the ground and twisted her leg, as the two men ambushed her and her husband. "They ripped off my necklace," she said, and tells FOX 5 the man yanked her head around to get it off.

"They pointed a gun at my head," said spouse Salvador Morena, as the robbers took off with the couple's purse, cell phones, wallets, cash and debit cards.

"It's something traumatic for me," said Ruiz, who is now afraid at her own home, after the ordeal.

Police hope people can identify the men in surveillance given by police, showing them running from the apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Detective Jon Williams of Sandy Springs Police at (770)551-3296, and reference case # 2017-000951.

