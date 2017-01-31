Police: Man may have been casing airport before attack on officer News Police: Man may have been casing airport before attack on officer The man held in the attack on an airport officer was seen on the property two days before the incident. Police believe that fact suggests the man may have been doing surveillance and possible planning an assault.

- The man held in the attack on an airport officer was seen on the property two days before the incident. Police believe that fact suggests the man may have been doing surveillance and possible planning an assault.

Anthony Phillips is being held in the Clayton County Jail. Prosecutor Tracy Graham Lawson called the incident very serious.

A police union leader called the new information scary. Vince Champion called for the Atlanta Police Department to do a thorough review of security at the world's busiest airport, given that travelers had to come to the officer's aid. Champion questions whether the city has enough officers at the airport.

The airport management said it will not discuss publicly numbers of sworn personnel. At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, city cops are supplemented with a federal detail.

RELATED: Exclusive: video of airport attack on police officer inside crowded terminal