Ellen hints at Super Bowl tickets giveaway at Georgia Tech

- Ellen DeGeneres is apparently planning something big in Atlanta on Wednesday.

On Monday, she tweeted “If you’re around @GeorgiaTech / #Atlanta area, keep your Wednesday free” on Monday.

Tuesday evening, DeGeneres hinted at the possibility of Super Bowl tickets being involved in Wednesday's surprise.

Hey, @GeorgiaTech! Raise your hand if you want #SuperBowl tickets. Now use that hand to follow my tweets. You’ll be glad you did, tomorrow. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017

It's still unclear what Ellen is planning, but her fans immediately responding with excitement and questions.

@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech Ellen, we found someone we'd like you to meet! You should just keep swimming on over to the Aquarium to find out! pic.twitter.com/YWbNgND8D2 — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) January 31, 2017