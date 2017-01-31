Ellen hints at Super Bowl tickets giveaway at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA - Ellen DeGeneres is apparently planning something big in Atlanta on Wednesday.
On Monday, she tweeted “If you’re around @GeorgiaTech / #Atlanta area, keep your Wednesday free” on Monday.
If you’re around @GeorgiaTech / #Atlanta area, keep your Wednesday free.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2017
Tuesday evening, DeGeneres hinted at the possibility of Super Bowl tickets being involved in Wednesday's surprise.
Hey, @GeorgiaTech! Raise your hand if you want #SuperBowl tickets. Now use that hand to follow my tweets. You’ll be glad you did, tomorrow.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017
It's still unclear what Ellen is planning, but her fans immediately responding with excitement and questions.
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech Ellen, we found someone we'd like you to meet! You should just keep swimming on over to the Aquarium to find out! pic.twitter.com/YWbNgND8D2— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) January 31, 2017
PLEASE let me know when/where and I WILL be there! @TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech— Jessica Fun Size (@moore27) January 31, 2017
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech What's happening???!!! 😲— Haylie (@peachflamesxo) January 30, 2017
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech Bonus points for following directions? See you tomorrow, Ellen! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/y6TMuZLehj— Monique McGee (@mo2the) January 31, 2017