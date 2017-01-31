Ellen hints at Super Bowl tickets giveaway at Georgia Tech

Credit: Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter
 
 

Credit: Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter

Credit: Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter

Posted:Jan 31 2017 03:24PM EST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 09:20AM EST

ATLANTA - Ellen DeGeneres is apparently planning something big in Atlanta on Wednesday.

On Monday, she tweeted “If you’re around @GeorgiaTech / #Atlanta area, keep your Wednesday free” on Monday.

Tuesday evening, DeGeneres hinted at the possibility of Super Bowl tickets being involved in Wednesday's surprise.

It's still unclear what Ellen is planning, but her fans immediately responding with excitement and questions. 


