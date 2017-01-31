Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-85

A New York man has been charged in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate-85 that killed an Atlanta man.

Gwinnett County Police say Joshua Boone, 23, is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, serious injury by motor vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, police say Boone was driving north on I-85 in the southbound lanes when he struck 44-year-old Kippy Glover’s vehicle, near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Glover was pronounced dead at the scene. His 23-year-old passenger was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center with serious injuries.

Boone was treated for minor injuries, and then taken into custody at the Gwinnett County Detention Center. He has since bonded out.