Police seeking suspect in Lawrenceville double homicide

- Police need your help to identify suspects in connection with a double homicide in Lawrenceville.

On Saturday, officers responded to the Crossland Economy Suites on Pike Street for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Timothy Rogers and Ricky Johnson dead at the scene.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lawrenceville Police Department at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

