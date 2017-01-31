Police investigate possible link in Union City robberies News Police investigate possible link in Union City robberies Union City police are trying to determine if a group of armed men who stole a woman's purse are connected to other similar crimes in the area.

Linda Perry showed FOX 5 the damage armed robbers did to her car. She says she was parked at a Shell gas station on Flat Shoals Road in Union City when four men approached.

The robbers stole Perry’s purse before jumping into a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee and taking off.

Luckily, she didn’t get hurt, but the encounter left Perry frightens and worth a costly repair bill.

“People work hard for what they get…when does it stop,” she said. “I was in total fear for my life.”

Union City police say a similar crime occurred nearby at an Exxon gas station on the same night.

Troncalli Williams saw the gunmen steak Perry’s purse. He wanted to help but was worried they might turn a gun on him.