Police investigate possible link in Union City robberies

UNION CITY, Ga. - Union City police are trying to determine if a group of armed men who stole a woman’s purse are connected to other similar crimes in the area.
Linda Perry showed FOX 5 the damage armed robbers did to her car. She says she was parked at a Shell gas station on Flat Shoals Road in Union City when four men approached.
The robbers stole Perry’s purse before jumping into a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee and taking off.
Luckily, she didn’t get hurt, but the encounter left Perry frightens and worth a costly repair bill.
“People work hard for what they get…when does it stop,” she said. “I was in total fear for my life.”
Union City police say a similar crime occurred nearby at an Exxon gas station on the same night.
Troncalli Williams saw the gunmen steak Perry’s purse. He wanted to help but was worried they might turn a gun on him.
Williams, like many others in the metro area, is sick and tired of all the crime taking place at local gas stations.
“There’s plenty opportunities for young guys to work and be productive in the community,” said Williams. But if you don’t want to be productive, you can’t go around harassing and threatening other people who work hard for their things.”
If you have information for about these crimes, please call the Union City Police Department.