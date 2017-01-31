FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County is hosting the “Ultimate Falcons Tailgate” Tuesday.
Freddie just arrived!!!! It's on and poppin' now!#RiseUp pic.twitter.com/4An4uPeqmM— Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) January 31, 2017
Fans are invited to gather on Pryor Street between noon and 2 p.m. to celebrate the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Super Bowl game. The event will take place in front of the Fulton County Government Center and courthouse.
County officials, the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders, the team’s Freddie Falcon mascot and a marching band will be in attendance.
Lovely ladies from the @AtlantaFalcons Cheerleaders Alumni Squad are here to get the #Blockparty started! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/WjRLm4tiJ6— Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) January 31, 2017