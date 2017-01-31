- Fulton County is hosting the “Ultimate Falcons Tailgate” Tuesday.

Fans are invited to gather on Pryor Street between noon and 2 p.m. to celebrate the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Super Bowl game. The event will take place in front of the Fulton County Government Center and courthouse.

County officials, the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders, the team’s Freddie Falcon mascot and a marching band will be in attendance.