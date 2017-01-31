Lyft driver arrested for raping woman in Cobb County

Posted:Jan 31 2017 11:29AM EST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 11:30AM EST

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Lyft driver has been arrested after, police say, he admitted to raping a customer in the backseat of his vehicle in Cobb County.

According to a criminal warrant filed on January 23rd, Jerome Booze picked up a woman at the Anchor Bar in Atlanta and drove her to the Walton Vining Apartments in Smyrna.

Booze told police he had sexual intercourse with the woman in the parking lot, without her consent.

Booze remains in custody at the Cobb County jail.

