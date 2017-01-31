Falcons' Mohamed Sanu quiet on immigration ban

- It is the story even the Super Bowl cannot overshadow--President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from seven majority Muslim countries.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who is Muslim, politely declined to speak about the issue Monday at media night in Houston, despite repeated questions from reporters in attendance.

"Obviously, my name's Mohamed. A lot of people know I'm Muslim, but I'm here because of my football talents, not because I'm Muslim and I'm here to talk about football," said Sanu. "I respect all you guys. I have tremendous, you know, love for all you guys, but we're here to talk about football and playing against the Patriots."

Sanu was born in the United States, but his family is from Sierra Leone, where he spent time as a child. Sierra Leone is not one of the countries included in the executive order.

"I mean, it's a very, you know, tough situation and I you know, I just pray that, you know, us as a country and a world just can be united as one," Sanu said.

NEXT ARTICLE: Many support immigration order