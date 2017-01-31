Police search for dangerous gunman News Police search for dangerous gunman Police in several west metro area communities are on the hunt for a busy, dangerous gunman.

In the last eight days he’s robbed six locations in Temple, Bremen and Douglasville.

At the Dollar General Store in Temple it hasn't been business as usual after the man robbed the place a few days ago.

Temple City Councilmember Todd Rothwell is keeping close tabs with police here to find the elusive robber.

"I would think he's probably going to try again and I would just say to local law enforcement to be watching these Dollar Generals," said Temple City Councilmember Todd Rothwell, who was shopping at the Dollar General store when FOX 5 News came by.

Police tell FOX 5 News in eight days the man robbed six locations, the Dollar General store in Temple as well gas stations and convenience stores in Bremen and Douglasville.

"He's armed and dangerous and he shows no mercy really when he enters these stores. He goes in. He knows what he's going to do and then he gets out," said Corporal Detective Tina Hendrick, with the Temple Police Department.

She described him as black, five feet 10 to six feet tall, in his 40's or 50's, last seen driving a grey sedan.

Police fears his violence will continue escalate.

"If they hesitate in any way as in our robbery here in Temple, he threatens to either stab them or shoot them," said Corp. Det. Hendrick.

She also is concerned the tables could turn on the brazen robber.

"It's almost like he does not care if he gets caught. I do think he's gonna do it again if he's not caught," said Corp. Det. Hendrick.

Customers at the Dollar General store were sympathetic with the store clerk who was robbed, not the robber.

"I'm a firm believer in the 2nd amendment and if I was faced with him I promise I'd pull a weapon on him. I mean you gotta defend yourself," said Temple resident Shane Braswell, a Temple reside

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police who advise the public not to approach the individual who they described as 'armed and dangerous.'

